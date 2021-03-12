RISING SUN — Josefa Ernestina Peugnet Osborne “Tina” of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 at her home 13 days short of her 100th birthday.
Tina was born in Diriamba, Nicaragua on March 20, 1921 to Berta Jiron and Ernest H. Peugnet. She was raised on a larger plantation in Nicaragua where her father owned and operated an import/export business. In Nicaragua she met and married her first husband, Howard W. Terry, while he was stationed in Panama during WWII. They returned to his hometown of Rising Sun where she quickly adapted to American life as a housewife and mother to 2 daughters. After many years of marriage, they were divorced. In 1965 she married Francis O. Rogers of Calvert, MD, but sadly was widowed after 5 years. She later married Vaughn Osborne of Nottingham, PA and they enjoyed many happy years together as they continued their lives in Rising Sun.
Tina had a very competitive spirit and an amazing zest for life. She was known for her “green thumb” and was an excellent gardener. A highly accomplished seamstress, she could also knit, crochet, refinish furniture, arrange flowers and can. She was an excellent cook and was known for her delicious sugar cookies. She also loved to yard sale, collect dolls, and had a passion for playing Bingo. She found great pleasure in attending community luncheons and dinners.
One of her greatest joys was competing each year in the Cecil County Fair where she won many honors and ribbons. Tina was employed as a seamstress at Bainbridge NTC. She was a member of St. Agnes (Mission of Church of Good Shepherd) in Rising Sun, MD, was a member of the American Legion Post 194 Auxiliary, a past member of the Cecil County Homemakers, and a member of the garden club.
Survivors include her two daughters Grace Terry Hiter of Lincoln University PA and Eula Terry Ferrell (Kent) of Aberdeen, MD, her sisters Adela Peugnet of St. Louis, MO and Rosemarie Peugnet Espinoza of Nicaragua, and her step grandson James Osborne of Nottingham, PA. She was predeceased in death by her three husbands, her sister Julia Antoni of San Francisco, CA and 6 other half brothers and sisters.
Tina donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
A memorial service and mass are planned for a later date.
Those wishing to make contributions may send them to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911 or American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, 338 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911.
