PORT DEPOSIT — Jose Mario Sanchez, 24 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace. Born March 22, 1996, in Elkton, Md., he was the son of Jose G. Sanchez of Wilmington, DE, and Mary E. Dickerson Harris and step-father, Dewayne H. Harris, of Aberdeen, Md.
Mario is survived by the love of his life, Rachael Rawlings and her daughters, Gabi and Rosi Diaz, of Port Deposit, Md.; and his much-loved daughter, Arabella.
Mario was a graduate of the Lincoln County High School of Hamlin, W.V., Class of 2014. He enjoyed helping people, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, working on cars, going to the gun range, drag racing, and hanging out with his friends.
Mario was employed by Bob’s Discount Warehouse of Perryman, Md. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.
Mario was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Marcia (Peggy) Dickerson; paternal grandparents, Tevese MaGana and Guadalupe Sanchez Yepez.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
