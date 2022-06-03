ELKTON, MD — Jory Wade Bruckelmyer passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Tayler Bruckelmyer of Elkton, MD; siblings, Ellenie, June, Violet, Clay, and his twin brother, Miles; paternal grandparents, Ed and Brenda Bruckelmyer, Duluth, MN; maternal grandparents, Robert and Jean Piff, Ashland, WI, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jory will hold a special place in all of our hearts, his loving and energetic nature will be missed by us all. His twin brother Miles will miss his friend he spent every day loving, talking, and playing with.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2038 Pleasant Valley Road, Newark, DE 19702, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be in the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Cherry Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church-Building Fund at the address above.
