Jordan S. Arrington III
ELKTON — Jordan S. Arrington III, 55, of Elkton, MD, departed this life June 12, 2021 at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Elkton, MD.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Five Rivers Church, 290 White Hall Road, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will be private.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
