RISING SUN, MD — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jonathan Wayne Campbell, Sr., age 63 of Rising Sun, MD, who passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, on May 27, 1958, he was the son of the late Velma S. Spence and William A. Campbell.
Mr. Campbell worked as a truck driver for Lester Landscaping, Elkton, MD.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sandra D. Campbell; sons, Stephen Campbell, Jonathan W. Campbell, Jr. (Amanda), Jeffery J. Campbell (Jessica), and Christopher T. Campbell (Sabrina); brother, Kenneth G. Campbell (Jan); and five grandchildren, Nathan, Landen, Jace, Logan, and Kinsley Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William S. Campbell, and James Campbell; and sister, Carolyn Campbell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
