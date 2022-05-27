ELKTON — Jonathan R. ‘Dollar’ Marino, 37, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Jonathan was born in Wilmington on July 11, 1984 and graduated from the York Culinary Arts Institute. He spent time in Colorado and Hawaii, where he worked for a time as a chef. Jonathan had a zest for life and loved to cook. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile and laugh, and accepted people for who they were.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jules Erdner; paternal grandparents, Paul C. and Lidia I. Marino; uncle, Anthony Marino; and cousin, Joshua D. Moore.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara (Chip) Hibner and father, Paul (Becky) Marino; brother, Paul J. (Melanie) Marino; step-brothers, Jason Marino and Shane Evans; grandmother, Phyllis Erdner; aunt, Jodi (Terry) Schirling; uncles, Ray Marino, Bruce (Nancy) Erdner, and David (Denise) Erdner; nieces, Sierra, Emily, and Lidia; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 3 pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 2 pm.
