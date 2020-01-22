PORT DEPOSIT — Jonathan Lee Workman, 38, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born October 26, 1981 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Nathan Wayne Workman and wife, Susan, of Port Deposit, MD, and Pamela Johnson Gettings and husband, John, of Street, MD.

Jonathan was a mechanic working in the family business, N.W. Workman Trucking of Port Deposit, MD.

In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his wife, Lisa Utter Workman; daughters, Cheyenne Workman, Hannah Workman and Brooklyn Allred; step-children, Cierra, Payton, Marcus and John; step-granddaughter, Austyn “Possum”; brothers, Nathan C. Workman, David W. Workman, Jason Vipperman, Justin Vipperman, Matthew Anders; and sisters, Dawn Anders Lawson and Jamie Gettings.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. The Reverend Canon William Jenkins, Sr., of the Faith Reformed Episcopal Church of Baltimore, MD. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

