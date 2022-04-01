NORTH EAST — Johnathan Nathaniel Hoderfield, 15 years, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in the Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children of Delaware. Born September 30, 2006 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Jeramiah and Christine McMullen Hoderfield of North East, MD.
Johnathan is survived by his parents, Jeramiah and Christine McMullen Hoderfield of North East, MD; sister, Alyssa M. Hoderfield; maternal grandparents, Richard and Ruthann McMullen; paternal grandparents, Philip (Rudy) and Ann Hoderfield, Carol Brittingham; aunts and uncles, Kecia and Dennis Sexton, Katryna DeVroude, Kara Kapp, Shannon Cordingley, Josh Hoderfield, Donna and Cassidy Huss.
Johnathan was a fun-loving boy who always had a smile on his face and loved his family deeply. He was strong and fought through a heart transplant, a stroke, and an aggressive cancer all within 2 years. While he still fought, his body was not as strong as his will.
Johnathan touched the hearts of both his community and the staff of the Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. He was loved by many. It was Johnathan's love that enriched his family and friends and brought them closer to God.
Johnathan's entire family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, donations, and kind words.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Hope, the National Cancer Society, and the Nemours Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children in care of the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, 1 PM, at the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
