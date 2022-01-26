FORT WHITE — John Zamesnik, Jr., age 90, of Fort White, Florida, formerly of Elkton, Maryland, passed away at Haven Hospice in Lake City on Sunday, January 16, 2022. John was born on April 1, 1931, in Westerlo, NY to the late Jennie and John Zamesnik, Sr.. John grew up in upstate New York, and during his younger years, he was an amateur boxer, who won a Golden Gloves Championship in 1950. He also qualified for the USA boxing team for the 1952 summer Olympics. John went on to serve in the United States Navy on the USS Missouri from 1951-1955 in the Korean War. After his service, he worked at Montgomery Wards and then worked at Pitney Bowes for 37 years until his retirement in 1995.
John was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 40 years, the VFW of Rutherford, NJ, The USS Missouri Association and the First Presbyterian Church in Lake City, Florida. Since his retirement, John spent time enjoying his hobbies of reading, gardening, traveling, singing and spending time with his family and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Jennie and John Zamesnik, Sr.; his sister, Helen Berman and his brother, Joseph Zamesnik.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joanne Zamesnik; two daughters, Susan Wadkins and her husband, Richard, of York, Pennsylvania and Laura Hill and her husband, George of West Chester, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brittany Puketza and her husband Ryan, Stephanie Hill and her Fiancé, Charles Phelan, John Wadkins and Luke Wadkins. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Phelan and Timothy George Puketza. Additionally, he leaves behind a brother, Richard Zamesnik in Atlanta, George and a sister-in-law, Patricia M. Wild in Camden Delaware as well as a Niece, Nephew, and their families.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Zamesnik with military honors was conducted on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM in the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City with Rev. Ken Goodrich officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in at 6037 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055.
