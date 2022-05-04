NEWARK — John Wilson Slack, Sr., age 84, of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born in Wilmington, DE on June 1, 1937 to the late Norman Slack and Sara (Wilson) Slack.
John graduated from Newark High School in 1955, where he was Treasurer of the Student Council along with being the "homerun king", he was the only one to hit a homerun out of the entire team that year. In 1959, John graduated from the University of Delaware (Kappa Alpha) as a 2nd LT and completing his Army Reserve obligation as a Captain. He worked for Nationwide as an agent for over fifty years. John was an active member of Kiwanis, Pencader Heritage Museum, Newark Senior Center, and Head of Christiana. Throughout the years, John has owned and managed many properties.
John is survived by his wife, Merle Jean Hill Slack; two sons: John Slack, Jr., and Stephen Slack; and granddaughter, Kyleigh Paige Slack.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Head of Christiana Church, 1100 West Church Road, Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Pencader Heritage Museum" or "Head of Christiana Church" and send in care of R.T. Foard and Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
