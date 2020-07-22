RISING SUN — John Wesley Boyd, Jr, 74, passed away peacefully at home on the family farm in Rising Sun, MD, with his wife and son at his side, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1945 in Lancaster, PA, to the late John Wesley Boyd and the late L. Allene (Pollock) Boyd.
He grew up on the family farm in Rising Sun. After graduating from Rising Sun High School in 1964, he enlisted in the US Air Force, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War, with most of his deployment at Aviano Air Force Base, Italy. John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Upon discharge, he attended Towson University, when he met the love of his life, Karen Lee Dunn.
John’s work career included the Cecil County Board of Education Maintenance Department and Cecil College as Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds and as Air Conditioning and Refrigeration instructor. He obtained his electrical license and retired in 1996 as Building Manager of the State Of Maryland District Court Multi-Service Center in Elkton. In 1995, John and Karen started and operated Sun Cellular, Inc, growing to 3 locations, in Cecil County, until closing in 2012.
Over his life, John volunteered with various organizations, including the Lions Club of Rising Sun, the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, and as Chairman of the Board of the American Red Cross of Cecil County when it merged with Kent County to form the Upper Chesapeake Chapter. He always became totally immersed in service to his church, whether it be West Grove United Methodist Church or Janes United Methodist Church.
Singing was his passion. He felt his voice was a gift from God and always wanted to use it to glorify Him. He found joy in singing in church choirs, and was elated to have the privilege of becoming part of The National Christian Choir.
John will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen; son Aaron John Boyd of Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren Wesley and Cora Boyd; sister Sue Phelps (Haan) of Lancaster, PA, and brother David Boyd (Karen) of Willow Street, PA; many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
John’s personal eulogy was that he led a good life and was only sorry that he couldn’t do more in service to God.
It was John’s wish to be cremated. Due to the current pandemic, services are yet to be determined. Any future service announcement will be posted on the the Janes United Methodist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Janes United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.