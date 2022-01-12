RISING SUN, MD — John Walter Wright, 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, on March 4, 1938, he was the son of William W. and Margaret Walstrum Wright.
Mr. Wright retired from Elkton Gas Service. He loved being with family and friends and playing poker with his co-workers. He also enjoyed going for long rides in his car.
Survivors include his children, Michael Wright, Sr. (Denise), Thomas Wright, Ruby Poore (Lenny), Jackie Anton (Jimmy), Jewell Owen (Carlos), Trisha Wright, Shelby Rothwell (Danny) and Shirley Wright, all of Elkton, MD; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Betty Roark Wright; siblings, Robert Wright, Wilbur Butler, Lillian "Sissy" Spence and Betty Lou White and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 pm, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment in Elkton Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert Manor Staff Education, 1881 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Per the request of the family, masks are highly recommended.
