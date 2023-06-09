CHESAPEAKE CITY — John Walter Shelton Jr. On June 4, 2023, John passed away peacefully at his home in Chesapeake City, MD. John was 63 years old. He was born on September 2, 1959, in Elkton, MD and lived all his life in Cecil County. John worked 40+ years at Terumo Medical and raised his family in Elkton, MD. A true lover of the water, he was always happiest spending quality time at his home on the Bohemia River. John was an incredible fisherman and storyteller, teaching others the art of the craft and most importantly being on the river every chance he could. He was also an amazing cook and gardener, lovingly preparing interesting meals for his family and friends and often from the local waters and grown directly from his private garden. John also enjoyed collecting things that helped paint a story of his life and creatively displaying them in his home. John was preceded in death by John Walter Shelton Sr., Catherine Staworsky Shelton and Stephanie Ann Shelton. He is survived by his son, John Anthony Shelton and girlfriend Jill, sister Donna Shelton and boyfriend Jerry, sister Karen Brynes and husband Robert, brother Timothy Shelton and wife Michelle, brother Gregory Shelton and wife Dawn. John's nieces and nephews include Lauren McCullin, Ryan McCullin, Alexander Shelton and Emma Shelton. Funeral services for John Walter Shelton Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. in Chesapeake City, MD. Relatives and friends are welcome at 9:30 a.m. for visitation. Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake City Little League in c/o R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com
