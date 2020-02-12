ELKTON, MD — John W. Brown, Sr., age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Mr. Brown served in the Army National Guard and retired from the Chrysler Corporation as a millwright. He was much loved and respected.
Survivors include his sons, Rob Brown, Rising Sun, MD, and John W. Brown, Jr., Strasburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter; parents; and sister.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.