NORTH EAST, MD — John Robert Towers age 80 of North East, MD passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
John was educated primarily in the Wilmington Delaware school system. He was a veteran who proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. John completed his basic training at Ft Knox Kentucky in 1960. He was initially stationed at Ft Bliss Texas and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. John was a member of several VFW organizations, with his main membership being at VFW post #8175 in Elkton, MD.
After Serving his country he returned to the states and worked various jobs. Eventually he became a skilled HVAC technician which led him to start his own successful HVAC business. He continued to run his business until various health issues made it difficult to do so. But he never fully retired from doing what he was so good doing. You could often find John in his workshop or someplace else on his property working on a project that you had no idea he could do. John was an incredibly skilled craftsman. He had an amazing ability to fix, replace, or install almost anything, and he would do so for any family or friends who needed his help. He often finished any projects he undertook as well as any professional tradesman.
John didn't live by anyone else's rules but his own. He had an incredible, enviable, amazing joy for life. John loved crabbing, fishing, boating and especially riding his Harley. He enjoyed spending time just being with family and friends. He loved animals, and strays would somehow always find a home with him.
John's greatest joy was no doubt his grandchildren.
John's life will leave a lasting impression on so many, especially his family.
John is survived by his eldest daughter Nicole Towers-Bowe and her husband William of Bear, Delaware; son John Towers JR of Wilmington, Delaware; Daughter Pamela Peart of Wilmington, Delaware; Son Jason Towers of Wilmington, Delaware; Grandchildren; Johnathan Gonzalez, Zachary Bowe, Zandrew Bowe, Kayleece Seals and Jada Seals and his companion Lena Congo and her daughter Ashley Congo. John is also survived by two brothers, Winston Towers and James Towers, as well as several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Winston Towers Sr. and Ellen Scott.
A private family celebration of John's Life will be held at a date to be determined. For online condolences, please visit Beesonfuneralhome.com
