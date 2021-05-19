GALENA — John Thomas Hipkins, 70 of Galena, MD passed away on May 12, 2021 at home.
Mr. Hipkins was born on August 31, 1950 in Essington, PA, son of the late Robert J. and Helen Bortell Hipkins. He was raised in Trainer, PA and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. In 1977 he married Patricia Cowan and had 2 sons. In 1991 they moved to Maryland and have lived in Galena since 1998. He had worked for Dixon Valve in Chestertown and most recently for Indian Acres. He enjoyed being with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William, Robert, Elmer “Butchie”, and George Hipkins and sisters, Edna Ebright, Helen Hipkins and Linda Dievart.
Mr. Hipkins is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Cowan Hipkins; sons, John Thomas Hipkins, Jr. (Lori) of Elkton, MD and Jeffrey Hipkins (Marcella) of Bristol, PA; 2 brothers, Paul Hipkins of Hagerstown, MD and Alfred Hipkins of Marcus Hook, PA and 3 grandchildren, Fiorella, Colin and Gavin.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 2 to 3 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118. W. Cross St. Galena, MD, with a memorial service at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Humane Society of Kent County, PO Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.
