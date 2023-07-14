ELKTON — John (Jack) Thomas Allen of Elkton Maryland went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven at the age of 84 on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Jack was born on September 21, 1938, in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Thomas Franklin Allen & Marion Gertrude (Stoddard) Allen.
Jack graduated from Brown Vocational High School in 1956 where he studied Auto Mechanics. He later joined the Delaware Air National Guard where he utilized his training and served his country in an auto mechanic capacity. Following his military service, Jack continued to utilize his mechanical skills for Watkins Truck in New Castle, DE. In addition to his work, Jack served on the Pennsville, New Jersey Township Committee and served one term as Mayor of Pennsville Township. Later, he became a co-owner of Sonair Sanitation in Elkton, MD. To round out his career before retirement, Jack worked as the Safety Manager for Guardian Construction in Bear, DE. After retirement, Jack kept busy with delivering auto parts for Bayshore Ford in New Castle, DE as well as being as "The Watch Guy" because he enjoyed repairing and selling watches at flea markets. Jack's hobbies included antiquing, restoring furniture, repairing watches, and attending Wilmington Blue Rocks games. Jack also loved hanging out with his friends at Guilday's restaurant in Newark, DE and was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Allen, granddaughter Heather Michelle Allen and previous wife Mary Lou Allen. He was the brother of Judith (Allen) Robinson of Newark, New Jersey. Jack was the father of Debbie Thomas (Danny) of Elkton, MD.; John Allen Jr. (Evelyn) of Willston, SC.; Lori Brown (Ray) of Venice, FL.; Rob Allen of Smyrna, DE.; Patty Tyson (Tom) of Norman, OK; Julie Guns (Mike) of Newark, DE, and stepdaughter Debbie Sturges (Carl) of Blaine, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dana Thomas Goodman (Cliff) of Concord, NC.; Danny Thomas Jr. (Nikky) of Bear, DE.; Russ Canning of Elkton, MD.; Thomas Allen (Arielle) of Elkton, MD.; Benjamin Tyson (Jalyn) of Ellsworth AFB, SD.; Alix Coleman (Justin) of Okinawa, Japan; Robbie Allen Jr. (Vincenta) of Earleville, MD.; Carl John Sturges of Nashville, TN; Noah Sturges (Taylor) of Sitka, AK; Michael Guns III of Newark, DE and Morgan Guns of Newark, DE. Also survived by his great grandchildren Noah Trimble of Killeen, TX.; Fynlie and Barrett Tyson of Ellsworth AFB, SD.; Aiden and Adalyn Thomas of Bear, DE and great-great grandson Sean Trimble of Concord, NC.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, Maryland at 11 a.m. Family and friends may attend the visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "The Community Fellowship Church" and sent in the care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.