COLUMBIA CROSS RDS, PENNSYLVANIA — John T. Schultheis, 80, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, formerly of Rising Sun, Maryland, passed away at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital on Friday, January 8, 2021.
John Theodore was born on October 27, 1940 in Frostburg, MD, the youngest of four sons born to the late Henry F. and Susan O. (Wiebrecht) Schultheis. He was a 1957 graduate of Beall High School and later earned a degree in Police Administration from the University of Maryland in 1967. Mr. Schultheis entered the State Police and proudly served as a Trooper for the State of Maryland until his retirement in 1985. Following retirement, John was employed by PNC Bank, formerly County Banking and Trust, in Elkton, MD for several years retiring in 1997.
On January 15, 1999 he married Marilyn Mae McClure in Annapolis, MD. They made their home in Columbia Cross Roads and have shared nearly 22 years of devoted marriage.
John was very active in the community and was a former; Director of the Bayside Community Network, Board Member of the Union Hospital both of Elkton, MD, served as a Trustee for West Nottingham Academy in Colora, MD, Director of the Lions Club and Past President of the Little League both of Rising Sun, MD.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed antiquing in his spare time.
Surviving is his wife, Marilyn McClure, three daughters; Wendie (Paul) Brost of Newark, DE, Kimala (Michael) Smith of North East, MD, Tracey Schultheis (Jonathan Sanbuichi) of Rising Sun, MD, five grandchildren; Connor and Camryn Brost, Shane Smith, Jonathon Schultheis and Gabriella Cintron, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by, his brothers; James R., Henry F. and William C. Schultheis and a nephew, Henry F. Schultheis, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 from 2-5 pm at The Rising Sun Banquet Hall, 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, Rising Sun, MD. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be directed in John T. Schultheis’ loving memory to, Bayside Community Network, 1290 W. Pulaski Hwy., Elkton, MD 21921.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is in the care of arrangements Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
