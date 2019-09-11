NEW CASTLE, DE — John, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
John belonged to the American Legion Post 12 in Wilmington and New Creations Ministries in Elkton. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and he was always willing to lend a hand.
Survivors include his daughters, Fawn E. Hyland and Shannon D. Davis and her mother, Gloria White; his sister, Ruth Haile-Friend; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 9 am on Saturday, September 14 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. Elkton, MD 21921 where visitation will begin at 8 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.