ELKTON, MD — John Thaddeus Butler, Jr., age 53, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. Born in Elkton on September 15, 1968, he was the son of Linda Smith Lester (Danny), Elkton, MD, and the late John T. Butler, Sr.
Mr. Butler was a carpenter by trade, and a member of Carpenters Local Union #626, New Castle, DE, and had been employed as a welder at Atlantic Fabricators, Elkton. An avid Steelers fan, he loved riding his Harley, hunting, listening to music, and taking things apart and putting them back together.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Amanda N. Butler (Jack), Naples, FL, Hunter Butler, and Derek Smith, both of Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Topsy Mae BonVardo; siblings, Renee Kyte (David), North East, MD, Danielle VanSant (Mark), Georgetown, MD, and Candi Morris (Robert), Elkton, MD; companion of 10 years, Sissy Vandegrift, North East, MD, 7 nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, John Knapp, Leipsic, DE.
In addition to his father, Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his son, Christopher J. Butler; sister, Rhonda L. Knapp; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, November 29, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
