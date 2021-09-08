ELKTON, MD — John Scott Powers, age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Born in Elkton on December 16, 1952, he was the son of the late Elmer, Sr., and Catherine Burns Powers.
Mr. Powers had served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He loved spending time with his family and working on cars.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy Bradley Powers; children, Craig Loller (Tracy), Elkton, MD, and Johnna Baker (Jason), North East; grandchildren, Brady, Ryan, Landon, Noah, and Nik; and siblings, Doris Bates, TN, and Reggie Powers, Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his siblings, Bob Powers, Sr., and Barbara Hamm.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, or to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.