PORT DEPOSIT — John R. Colgan, 87, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022. Born August 31,1935 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine Nevins Colgan.
John is survived by sister, Marie Colgan Osborn (William); sisters-in-law, Catherine Lindner Glynn and Judy Lindner; son, Chris Colgan (Beth); daughter, Kimberley (Chookie) Colgan Feeney (Chris); grandchildren, Lindsay, Allison, Johnny, Maeve, and Duncan; and Goddaughter, Lori Martin Shiflett.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Lindner Colgan; brothers, Edward Colgan and Clem Colgan; sisters, Catherine Colgan Dougherty and Joan Colgan, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Fila Colgan; brothers-in-law, Pat Glynn and George Lindner; granddaughters, Margaret and Catherine Colgan Feeney; and grandson, Christopher John Feeney.
John grew up in Elmhurst, NY, where he met his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Lindner. He worked in the welding supply industry, eventually becoming the vice president of INE USA, working alongside his dear friend, Guiseppe Frasson.
John was an accomplished artist, avid boater, historian, and devout Catholic. He was a kind, loving, and generous husband, father, grandfather, and teacher of the Catholic faith. He loved to travel, spend time with his grandchildren, and teach kindergarteners religious education at Good Shepherd Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022, 11 AM, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church of Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the Mass. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.