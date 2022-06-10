NEWARK, DE — John "JP" Patrick Gross, age 25, of Newark, DE, was taken from his loved ones after a motorcycle accident, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born in Newark, DE, on June 17, 1996, he was the son of Theresa Street and John D. Gross.
JP worked for Mr. Handyman as a General Contractor for residential construction. He loved being a butt head and tormenting his sisters. He was full of life and always saw the humor in any situation. You would often find him working on his broken vehicles, fishing with his buddies, or supporting his "second family," the Pesces, at the race track. JP was the first person you'd call if you needed help; he'd drop anything to help a person in need. He never met a stranger, only people he hadn't befriended yet.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Chrissy (Nick), Catie (Robbie), and Courtney; nephew, Kolton; paternal grandfather, John C. Gross; Uncle Tommy; Aunt Kim (Sam); cousins, Sarah, Rachel, and Matthew (his two daughters); Aunt Brandy (her two daughters and one son); and countless other family members, friends, and pups. He was loved by so many.
JP was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betsy Gross, and Cathy & Robert Street.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Rosewood Farms, 1316 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.