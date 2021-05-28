NORTH EAST — Born May 1, 1963
John Lyle Racine, 58 of North East, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, with his loving cousin, Phillip Racine and his dear friend, Kimberly Russell.
John Lyle is survived by his sister, Diana Susan Davidson, brother, Arnold Lindsay Racine, Jr. (Charlotte), sister, Stephanie Racine-Dean (Joseph), and countless family members along with his true friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Arnold Lindsay Racine & Diane Mayhugh Racine, sister, Sally Beth Racine and nephew, Chad Eric Davidson.
There will be a private service at the request of the family.
