RISING SUN — John Joseph Stenti of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Friday, February 5th at the age of 43, after a life long battle with asthma and recent Covid Virus. He was born in Wilmington, DE on August 15, 1977 .
Joseph was a talented artist, starting with a penciled drawing of his dog, Angel when he was 9 years old. He progressed to interesting and intricate awesome drawings as well as portraits.
He had a way with words and talked for long periods of time as he spoke of life and the meaning of life from his point of view. Listening to him was a learning experience, a pleasure and very entertaining.
Joseph was a natural when it came to music. He had a beautiful singing voice and played several instruments. The Blazers Marching Band was the spark that started his love of drumming. He later played drums for the band “Knowface”. As he grew older he turned to piano and guitar. Music was embedded in his soul.
When it came to work, he had a passion for auto mechanics and body work. To him it was fun — not work. His most recent employers were Hammer Automotive and Smiley’s Auto Parts.
His love of animals was known by all who knew him. He was with his beloved dog Stella and the turtles constantly caring for them.
His deepest regret was that his time was limited with his children who he loved with all his heart.
Joseph is survived by his Father, Dominick Stenti,Jr.; his Mother, Connie Riddle and his Stepfather, Thomas Ostendarp; sons, Bryon Joseph Stenti (Christina) and Sabastian Alexander Stenti; daughter Phoenix Skye Doll. One granddaughter, Mileena Marie Stenti. One half sister, Anna Stenti. Step brothers Joshua Ostendarp and Justin Ostendarp; Aunt Marie Stenti Snyder (Paul); Aunt Brenda Riddle Comer (Larry); Uncle Elmer Riddle, Jr. (Lorie); Aunt Patricia Riddle Mcardell (Jeff); Uncle Billy Riddle, Sr. (Maria); Uncle J. Steven Riddle, Sr. (Gina). His special cousin and friend Joseph W. Biggers; other cousins Marlin, Justin, Kaleigh, Ricky, Michael, Charlie, Billy, Jessica and Steven.
Joseph was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal Grandparents; Aunt Rose Stenti Parker and Aunt Frances Mitchell Joseph gave the gift of life to three people and will live on through them.
John Joseph will be missed by his large family and his many friends including his long time girl friend Angelina.
