OCALA, Fla. — John Joseph Jacques Sr. went home to be with Jesus on March 5, 2021, at age 77.
John was born in Newark, N.J. to Ralph Harrison Jacques and Anna Frank on September 8, 1943. He spent most of his childhood in Keyport, N.J. He lived in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit prior to moving to Ocala, Fla., in May, 2000.
John worked as the Director for Operations Compassion in Ocala, Florida. He was on the Board of Directors for the Men’s Recovery House in Ocala, Fla. He was retired from the Maryland Army National Guard 1729 the Field Support Maintenance Company as a Maintenance Supervisor for 32 years.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alice Marie Jacques, his twin sister Joanne Murphy; a daughter Rhonda Jacques, his son John Jacques Jr (Elizabeth), stepdaughter Sandra Bowman (Walter), and stepson John R. Mullins Jr. He had 6 grandchildren, Jimmy, Cody, Thalia, Jessica, Travis and John David.
He had 4 1/2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved Quaker parrot, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Anna Jacques; his brothers Ralph, Eddie, and Charlie; and his sisters Mary, Betty, and Lynn.
There will be a Celebration of Life on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wings of Faith Church in Ocala, Fla.
