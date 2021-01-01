NEWARK, DE — John Joseph Harris, 85, of Newark, DE, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 12, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Grace Buttimer Harris.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Harris was the owner/operator of Harris Moving and Storage Company. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his sons, Frank Harris and wife, Shellie, Summerville, SC and John Harris and wife, Lynn, Newark, DE; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 4, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, with interment in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Harris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware State Police Association, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
