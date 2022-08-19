NORTH EAST — John J. Buck, "Jack," 93, of North East, MD passed into his eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, August 1, 2022 at home. Born in Port Deposit, MD, January 29, 1929, Jack was the son of Claude Curtis Buck and Ella Crawford Pogue Buck, and was a lifelong Cecil County resident and graduate of Rising Sun HS Class of 1945.
Jack and his wife Audrey raised their family in Rising Sun, MD, while he worked for 35 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground's TECOM division as a mechanical engineer and had the honor to represent the US Army on several occasions at NATO meetings. Avocationally, Jack was truly a "Jack of all trades," renovating, repairing, and constructing with his electrical, plumbing, mechanical and woodworking skills throughout much of his life. He enjoyed sailing around the Chesapeake Bay, as well as to various Caribbean islands, Bermuda, and the Canadian Maritime provinces.
A long-time active member of Janes UMC in Rising Sun & later of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church in North East, Jack had been a Boy Scout in Rising Sun's Troop #28 in his boyhood, and for many years was active in the Chesapeake Isle Civic Assoc. and the Cecil Co. Historical Society.
Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Audrey; his parents, Claude & Ella; his sisters, Gertrude Martindale, Mary Jane Cherry, and Ann Fisher; his brothers William Buck and Benjamin Buck; and his grandchildren, Tara Buck and Trace Buck.
Jack is survived by his children Deborah Berk (Joe Thiel), John (Barbara), Greg (Holly), and Dennis (Nanci); grandchildren Audrey Berk (David Doucha), Katherine Lively (Stephen), Jonathan Buck (Lisa), Amanda Buck, Cole Buck, & Dorothy Buck; great-grandchildren Ravi, Matthew, Alyssa, Josephine, Jarrett, Juliet, and Joshua; brothers-in-law John (Sharon) Vecchio & Harvey Fisher, and sister-in-law Betty Jane Buck; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901, where contributions in Jack's memory can be made. A fellowship time and meal will follow in the neighboring Parish House.
