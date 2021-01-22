RISING SUN, MD — John James Hayden, age 85, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1935 to the late Henry Fulton Hayden and Virgie Victoria (Roland) Hayden.
John was a very skilled and talented man, especially working with his hands doing different types of craftsmanship. He took great pride in the work that he did. Throughout his life, John enjoyed entertaining family and friends by singing and playing his guitar. He will always be known for his kindness and generosity. John will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
John was survived by his five children: Carol Hayden, Yvonne Greene and her husband, Gerald, Alice Leighton, Johny Hayden, Jr. and his wife, Vera, and Keith Hayden and his wife, Kim; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and sister, Jane Howell. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Stella (Perry) Hayden.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
