HAVRE DE GRACE — John M. "Jack" Schaffer Sr, 92, of Havre de Grace, passed away July 13, 2023, at Harford Memorial Hospital.
Born in Perryville on February 9, 1931, Jack was the son of the late Benjamin and Gladys Schaffer. He retired after a career working for AMTRAK. He was a member of First Christian Church and was a volunteer firefighter for the Susquehanna Hose Company for over 50 years. He enjoyed his family and pets and regularly took long walks. One of his favorite pastimes was decoy carving and wood crafts. He also coached Little League and was a Scoutmaster.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his sons John M. Schaffer, Jr, and Michael W. Schaffer; grandchildren Tracy Wilkinson and Caleb Schaffer; great grandchildren Mycah, Maddie, Molly and Mason Wilkinson; and a sister Doris Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Schaffer who died in 2015, and his siblings Benjamin Schaffer, Jr., Jerry Schaffer, Hilda Gallagher and Donna Anderson.
Services honoring his life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday July 21, 2023, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Burial will follow the service at Harford Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/),
