CONOWINGO — John “Jack” Lacy Burns, age 73, of Conowingo, Maryland passed away on July 1, 2021 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Baltimore City, he was the son of John Lacy Burns Sr. and Dorothy (Hopkins) Burns. John did masonry construction from 1967-1998 and was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Joppa. Jack enjoyed fishing and traveling.
John is survived by his wife Gale Branch Burns, who he married on November 17, 1973; sons, Martin Burns and Charles Burns; sister, Barbara Noble; grandchildren, Paige Schleicher, Ashley Burchett and Jaggar Burns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Burns.
Visitation will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, Joppa, MD on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 10-11 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am.
Contributions may be made to The Sharing Table, PO Box 1174, Edgewood, MD 21040.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
