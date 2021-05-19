PERRYVILLE — John J. Spangler, Sr., 89 of Perryville, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on January 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Agnes Rose (Einoff) Spangler. He was the husband of the late Janet Brooks Spangler, the love of his life, who passed on October 26, 2010.
John retired from the United States Air Force, serving his country for more than 20 years. He served overseas in Korea.
He was a life member of VFW Post 6027, North East, MD.
John and his wife, Janet started a family business, the Market Street Café in Charlestown, MD.
Survivors include his children: John J. Spangler, Jr. (June) of Spout Spring, VA, Wendy Ragolia (Randal Steele) of Perryville, MD, Charles A. Spangler (Bobbie) of Charlestown, MD, William E. Spangler of MS and Darcy J. Spangler (Jance Peterson) of Perryville, MD; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless others who respected and adored him, having had the fortune of meeting and knowing him. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Funeral service will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
