RISING SUN — John Fredrick Guethler went home to be with his Lord & Savior on January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. John was born on June 10, 1955, to the late Raymond Max Guethler Jr. and Gladys Ann Mueller in Norfolk, Virginia.
John was a life-long resident of Rising Sun, Maryland. His grandparents owned and operated, Guethler & Sons, a Sealtest Distributorship located in the town of Rising Sun. John and his brothers were all vetted employees as they spent a lot of their youth and young adult years helping with the business. John graduated from Rising Sun High in 1973 as an accomplished student, athlete, actor, and friend. John was known for his basketball prowess, friendly nature, and being voted “Best All-Around.” During his senior year, he stepped up and led the school musical as, Little Abner. Following graduation, John went to Clemson University for one year and came home to finish his studies in Engineering.
In 1974, John started working at Grumman Aerospace in Glen Arm, MD, while continuing his studies for his degree at night at Harford Community College. John worked in the tool and dye department where he helped to fabricate the Grumman F-14 Tomcat Fighter Plane. At Grumman, John, known as Hans, made lifelong friends through multiple Softball Leagues, Cub Hill Inn Events, hunting, and fishing trips. In 1994, John retired from Grumman and fell back on his roots. He worked as a handyman for a variety of local residents. Having a CDL from hauling milk he dabbled in driving truck for local outfits. He ended his trucking career with 17 years at Tanner Industries hauling anhydrous ammonia.
In January of 2015, John retired for good. Throughout his working years, John always farmed on the side. He and his family raised beef cattle, hogs, and crop farmed. This was by far John’s favorite job. Through custom baling and wrapping, John was able to stay connected to all his neighbors and be in the community he loved the most.
John loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the countless family dinners and endless family time. John was an avid hunter. For over 30 years, John went hunting down in Pocomoke, MD. This was an annual event that started with three friends. Last November, John’s last trip consisted of his sons, sons-in-law, and multiple close friends that have become family.
John is survived by Julie his loving wife of 32 years and his children: Rebecca and her husband, Casey Kelly of Colora, MD, Samuel and his fiance, Annie of Port Deposit, MD, Andrew and his wife, Miranda of Conowingo, MD, Catherine and her fiance, Zach Eckman of Rising Sun, MD, two grandchildren Hadley Faye and Watson Frederick, two brothers; Max Guethler of Millsboro, DE and Kurt Guethler of Port Deposit, MD and nephews; Raymond Guethler IV, Brian Guethler, and Jacob Guethler. As well as many great-nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark William Guethler, nephew Matthew Scott Guethler, and grandson Waylon John Eckman.
John will be remembered as a large man with an even larger heart toward those who knew him. The Guethler Family would like to express their sincere gratitude toward those who have prayed, loved, and supported John and his entire family. God has blessed us with wonderful friends.
A memorial of his life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cecil County 4-H in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
