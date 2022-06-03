ELKTON, MD — John Franklin "Frank" Hodge, Sr., aged 83, of Elkton, MD passed away on May 24, 2022 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by Carrie Belle "Kate" Hodge, his wife and best friend of 56 years. Frank was born in Fawn Grove, PA on August 25, 1938 to the late George R. Hodge and Flora E. Creager Hodge.
A graduate of Kennard-Dale High School in Fawn Grove, PA, Frank was the quintessential "Gentleman Farmer" — and enjoyed raising livestock, vegetables, and his three sons on the Fair Hill farmette he called home for 40 years. He is survived by those three sons: John Franklin Hodge, Jr. (Giulia) of Elkton, MD, Jeffery Douglas Hodge of Wilmington, DE and Jay Alan Hodge of Rising Sun, MD, and their respective children, Nicholas Hodge (Lindsay) of Spokane, WA and Ashlee Stevens (Adam) of Middletown, DE, Jennifer Hodge of Wilmington, DE, and Alana Hodge of Middletown, DE. He is also survived by five great grandchildren.
Frank had a passion for the outdoors, and for playing and coaching sports. He played competitive softball well into his 60s, including traveling with the Delaware Senior Olympics. He also sponsored and coached many softball and Little League teams.
He spent over 30 years working for Supermarkets General Corporation, retiring as a regional district manager at the age of 53.
One of 14 children, Frank was preceded in death by Dolly Fletcher, Emma Dampman, Elizabeth Howard, Georgia Hauptman, Robert Hodge, Nannie Hodge, Clifton Hodge, Nellie Wolfe, Hazel Baublitz, Pauline Vannoy, Edward Hodge, and Roy Hodge. He is survived by his brother James Hodge.
Services will be held for family and friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation is at 10:00 am with service to follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a Veterans Service Organization or Alzheimer's-focused charity of your choosing via a check mailed to the funeral home.
