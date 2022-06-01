COLORA — John Frank Klatte, age 78 of Colora, MD passed away on May 27, 2022. He was born on February 6, 1944 in Covington, KY to the late Joseph Klatte and Martha (Ewalt) Klatte.
John proudly served in the US Army from 1961-1984. During his service, he travelled the world including Korea, Japan, and Germany. After retiring from the service, John worked for AM General for 20 plus years where he worked on Hummers. He was able to continue to travel the world and got to visit Morocco and Egypt. John participated in the Paris Dakar Rally, which went through the desert and people from all over the world attended. John was always on the go and enjoyed exploring all the greatness our world has to offer.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda (Hedgecoth) Klatte and son, Benton Klatte.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers: Joseph and Jim Klatte.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Lung Association" or "National Kidney Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
