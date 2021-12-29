ELKTON — John Ellwood Schneider, 92 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 in the Abbey Manor Assisted Living, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on October 13, 1929, the son of the late John H. and Hester (Bunker) Schneider. He was the husband of the late Velma Belford Schneider.
He served his country proudly as a Corporal during Korean War in the Marine Corps.
After the war, he worked as an Insurance Salesman for Monumental Life Insurance Co. and later worked at G & S Contracting.
Mr. Schneider is survived by one son: Darryl Schneider (Debbie) of Port Deposit, MD; his grandchildren: Matthew Schneider, Zach Kosinski, Taylor Kosinski, and Chris Schneider; one brother: Bruce Schneider of Elkton, MD; step daughters: Sheila Neri of Conesus, NY, Chris Thompson (Jaime) of Mumford, NY, Penny Dunn (Shawn) of Retsof, NY; and many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Jeffrey A. Schneider, and Jackie Schneider; one daughter: Patricia A. Nichols; sisters: Carol Criddle, Kay Kunsman, Shirley Nickle; and brother: Dale Schneider.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and will be private.
