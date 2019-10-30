ELKTON — John Edward Lyon, age 67 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1952 in Elkton, MD to the late Thompson Archer Lyon and Mabel Patricia (Thorton) Lyon.
John was cherished by his family, friends, neighbors, and customers of his own landscaping business, some of which he had for years. He enjoyed playing racquetball with his friends every week at the YMCA, loved karaoke where he went to Market Street and the North East VFW. John was a sport enthusiast. He played baseball, basketball, and followed football. John’s favorite teams were the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles.
John is survived by his son, Derek Lyon and his fiance, Heather Glock of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Devon Smith and her husband, Tory of North East, MD; sister, Judy Diamore and her husband, Joe of Cherry Hill, NJ; brothers: Michael Lyon of Elkton, MD and Jimmy Lyon of Florida; and grandchildren: Kenadie Lyon, Dakota Sandow, and Otis Smith.
In addition to his parents, John was proceeded in death by his brother, Tommy Lyon.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Chesapeake City Veterans of Foreign Wars, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Chesapeake City VFW” and sent in care of funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
