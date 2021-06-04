CONOWINGO — John David Zinkewicz, 55, of Conowingo MD, passed away, May 15, 2021 of a Heart Attack.
He was born in (Doylestown PA, June 5, 1966. John was married to Shelby Zinkewicz.
John was a very loving and outgoing person, who enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting. He was a huge animal lover, he also loved to spend time with his family and friends. He always put others above himself.
John David Zinkewicz was survived by Mother Gail J. Carson, Father John Zinkewicz, Sister Stacey Corvin, and Niece Kacey Corvin.
A private cremation was held for family. The farewell gathering will be planned at a later date.
