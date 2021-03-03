CHURCHVILLE — John Cifaldo passed away at his home in Churchville on Friday, February 26. He was 84.
Born in Port Deposit, Md., he was the son of the late Angelo and Angelina (Charli) Cifaldo.
A union carpenter with Baltimore Local 101, Mr. Cifaldo was a member of the Edgewood Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and he enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Ruby (Richey) Cifaldo; children, John Cifaldo and Edward "Eddie" Cifaldo both of Dallastown, PA, Jason Cifaldo of York, Pa., Christopher Cifaldo of Baltimore, Md. Deborah Sheets and Cynthia Cifaldo both of Wilkeboro, N.C.; sister, Rosanne Riale of Colora, Md.; step children, Willie Chavis and Joseph Oxendine both of Roland, N.C., Mark Chavis of Street, Md., Christopher Chavis of Jarrettsville, Md. Jeffrey Oxendine of Fallston, Md., and Melody Johnson of Rock Hill, S.C., as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Michael, and four brothers and three sisters.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
