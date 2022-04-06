NORTH EAST, MD — John "Jack" Brock Stoppel, age 69, of North East, MD, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late William V. and Jean W. Stoppel, Chestertown, MD.
A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Wilmington, DE, Jack joined the Army National Guard of Delaware and achieved the rank of E-5 after completing six years of service.
Upon completing his service, he was employed by Terumo Medical Corporation, Elkton, MD, for 27 years where he worked as a Plant Maintenance Specialist Technician.
Jack furthered his career with Cecil County Facilities Maintenance, which led to his retirement after 10 years of working as a Maintenance Technician.
He loved classic "Muscle Cars" (GTO, Fords) and was an avid old western movie fan. Jack enjoyed his family and loved our "Watson Family Reunions."
He is survived by his son, David W. Stoppel (Kim); grandsons,
Justin and Gavin Stoppel, Bunnlevel, NC; sisters, Jeanne Smith (James), Elkton, MD, and Marsha Prescott (Joseph), Port Deposit, MD; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Interment in Sharps Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
