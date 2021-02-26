ROCK HALL — John “Jack” Henry Brandenberger, III, age 73, of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1947 in Wilmington, DE to the late John Henry Brandenberger, Jr. and Dorothy Marie (Ryan) Brandenberger.
Jack graduated from Brandywine High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army active duty during the Vietnam War with the 1st Battalion, 8th Field Artillery. After long time residences in Newcastle County, DE and then Chesapeake City, MD, Jack retired to Rock Hall where he enjoyed spending time on his boat “Joan Marie” on the Chesapeake Bay. His laugh will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by son John “J” Henry Brandenberger, IV of Chesapeake City; daughter Joan Marie Brandenberger Chase and her husband, Austin of Lander, WY; wife Judith (Robbins) Brandenberger of Roaring Branch, PA; and aunts: Betty Hauck and Jacquelyn Ryan.
Services will be held privately and a public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to “American Legion Post 228” and sent in care of the funeral home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
