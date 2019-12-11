ELKTON, MD — John Burton Messing, Sr., age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 22, 1941, he was the son of the late William E. and Mary Jane Dresden Messing.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Messing retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a lineman after 32 years of service. He loved family time and tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie French Messing; children, John B. Messing, Jr., Elkton, MD, Kurt W. Messing, Port Deposit, MD, Jonel M. Brown (Robert, Jr.), Earleville, MD, and Brian K. Messing (Dawn), North East, MD; siblings, Paul McCormick, Middletown, DE, Alma McCormick and Michelle Raynauds, both of Selbyville, DE; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
