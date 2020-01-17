NORTH EAST, —John A. Colvin Sr, 76, born August 13, 1943 in North East, MD, passed away Thursday, January 9th, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
John was a Reconnaissance Marine from 1961 to 1966 who served thirteen months in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with his loved ones. John had a passion for lawn care and installing drywall. He spent his free time shooting guns and collecting Marine Corps figurines and memorabilia. John was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Colvin of North East; son Michael Colvin of Elkton; son Shawn and wife Karen Colvin of Elkton; daughter Angelina Brown of Elkton; son John and wife Melissa Colvin of North East, as well as, twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. John had three of his grandsons who followed in his footsteps, joining the United States Marine Corps: Shawn Jr., John lll (Anthony), and Alan Michael.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.