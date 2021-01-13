CONOWINGO — JOHN ALLEN SEIBEL, 85, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. Born on March 9, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he was one of three sons born to the late Emil Seibel and Dorothy (Gross) Seibel. Jack graduated from Myers High School in Wilkes-Barre, and following his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served seven years during peacetime. Following his service, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in business administration. As he was known by family and friends, Jack was employed for thirty-two years as a computer program analyst for his alma mater, followed by working for the federal government for eight years. In retirement, he had worked for Harford Christian School in building maintenance for ten years.
Jack met and married the love of his life, Anna Mae (Hannen) Seibel, and during their fifty-nine years of wedded bliss, they were blessed with four children. An outdoorsman, he loved camping, fishing, and traveling the country with his family. Jack was infamous for the unsolicited puns that were always at the ready. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and creating cross stitch baby quilts.
Jack was devoted to his Christian faith and had been a dedicated member of the Reformation Bible Church for over forty years. During this time, he served as a trustee for many years, an usher, and a church board member.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by:
Four children-
Susan O’Quinn (James) of Conowingo, MD
James E. Seibel (Michelle) of South Park, PA
Laurie Loughry (Kenneth) of Highview, WV
John C. Seibel (Mary) of Edgewood, MD
Thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Seibel and Charles Seibel
Services are on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in the Reformation Bible Church, 1736 Whiteford Rd., Darlington, MD 21034, with a viewing from 9:30 — 11:30 followed immediately by the funeral service. His pastor, Reverend Dr. John E. McKnight, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery with military honors presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
His family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Harford Christian School c/o the above church address in lieu of flowers.
Harkins Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.
Please wear a mask and respect social distancing during all services.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
