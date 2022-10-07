NORTH EAST — John Alan "Trapper" McCann, 84 of North East, MD, passed away at home Sunday, October 2, 2022.
NORTH EAST — John Alan "Trapper" McCann, 84 of North East, MD, passed away at home Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Born in Havre De Grace, MD, on March 30, 1938, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Nickle) McCann.
Trapper served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He later began his own business excavating.
He was known as, "Trapper" by many, raised in Perry Point and graduated from Perryville High School in 1956. Trapper enjoyed going hunting, fishing and eating crabs. Not one to sit still, he would make daily drives around Charlestown and Perry Point, stopping to enjoy the scenery. Especially the local wildlife of deer and bald eagles. He also liked playing Texas Hold'em, Cornhole, Horse Shoes and Volleyball. Trapper loved to watch old western movies, the Baltimore Ravens and never missed a game of his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.
Trapper is survived by his siblings: Elaine O'Connor (Mike) of Quinton, NJ and Terry McCann (Janet) of Brandenton, FL; longtime friend: Judith L. Cole; and many nieces, nephews and caring friends.
In addition to his parents, Trapper was preceded in death by his sister: Kathy McCann Patchell Duff.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
