NORTH EAST, MD — John Abel, IV, age 80, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023. John was born in Olean, NY, on May 9, 1943 to Laverne (Bowlsbey) and John Abel, III. There his father led a chemical lab during World War II and later the family moved to Zion in Cecil County, MD, where his father was employed by Aberdeen Proving Ground. While living in Zion, John started his education at Calvert Elementary and Middle School. His family moved to Rising Sun, MD the year he started 9th grade at Rising Sun High School, from which he graduated in 1961. He obtained a Senatorial Scholarship to Western Maryland College (McDaniel College) and graduated in 1965 with a major in Political Science and Education. A Master's degree in Political Science followed from the University of Delaware with additional course work from various educational institutions.
His life's work was devoted to education beginning as a teacher at Elkton Middle School, then as an Assistant Principal at North East High School, Assistant Principal at Rising Sun High School, Principal at Cherry Hill Middle School, and then Supervisor of Education for the Cecil County Board of Education. He taught many generations of Cecil County students during his career; he had many wonderful and interesting stories to tell about those 34 years.
Family life began with marriage to Janice Eggers in 1966, the girl he first met in the fifth grade at Calvert Elementary School. They were blessed with two wonderful children John Christopher and Rebecca Anne. During life in Woodland Hills and then at their home in Calvert, many family birthday parties and celebrations were enjoyed. Vacations to the beach and of course, the yearly baseball trips with the Calvert Stogie and Rail Club boys (Jim, Ron, Pete, and George). Life included trains, boats, all things Chesapeake Bay, Museums, plays at Baltimore's CenterStage, and more. John loved life, laughter, people, and was a very interesting person, but most of all a good friend.
John's family also includes husband of daughter, Rebecca, Earl Heaps and their daughter Gabrielle; sister, Lois Krewinghaus; brother, William Abel (deceased); Nephews, Sean Abel (Gina) and David Krewinghaus (Erin); Nieces, Shannon Wood and Laura Johnson (Peter), their children and many cousins.
Service's honoring John will be held at 11AM on July 22, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 with visitation beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Rosebank Cemetery, Calvert, MD. Memorial contributions made be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
