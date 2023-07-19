NORTH EAST, MD — John Abel, IV, age 80, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023. John was born in Olean, NY, on May 9, 1943 to Laverne (Bowlsbey) and John Abel, III. There his father led a chemical lab during World War II and later the family moved to Zion in Cecil County, MD, where his father was employed by Aberdeen Proving Ground. While living in Zion, John started his education at Calvert Elementary and Middle School. His family moved to Rising Sun, MD the year he started 9th grade at Rising Sun High School, from which he graduated in 1961. He obtained a Senatorial Scholarship to Western Maryland College (McDaniel College) and graduated in 1965 with a major in Political Science and Education. A Master's degree in Political Science followed from the University of Delaware with additional course work from various educational institutions.

