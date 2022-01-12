CECILTON — John A. Aiken, 86 of Cecilton, passed away on January 9, 2022 at home.
John was born on January 6, 1936, son of the late Richard D. and Anna Degnan Aiken. He was raised on a farm in Warwick and was a 1955 graduated of Cecilton High School. In 1956 he married Sara Louise Moore and together they raised 3 children. He worked as a yard man and shop steward for Anchor Motor Freight for 33 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Teamsters 326, a life member of Masonic Lodge 48, Elkton and a member of Cecilton V.F.C. where he drove the ambulance and was fire police for many years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 60 years Sara Louise 'Sally' Aiken in 2016 and his brothers, Amos, Robert, Richard and David Aiken.
John is survived by his children, Sharyn Ferguson, Jack Aiken (Kris) and Sandra Ford; sister, Mary Lou Hurtt; 5 grandchildren Jason Donovan (Danielle), Jennifer McDaniel (Nicole), Sarah McDaniel (Cathryn), Jack Aiken (Sadie Puzzo) and Sadie Aiken (Austin Hufford) and 4 great grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe, Nolan and Matthew.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 18 from 10-11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, where service will begin at 11am. Burial in Georgetown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cecilton V.F.C., PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105
