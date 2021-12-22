NORTH EAST — Johannes Walter Sten, 87 of North East, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on August 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Johannes Aldolf Sten and Aili Augusta (Bohm) Sten.
Raised in Cecil County, he attended Elk Neck Elementary School and graduated from North East High School in 1952. After high school, Mr. Sten served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, first from 1952-1955, and again from 1957-1960, achieving the rank of 1st LT. In between his two tours, he attended and graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Engineering in 1957. He then went to work for DuPont as an Electrical Engineer, retiring with 33 years of service in 1993. After retirement, Mr. Sten worked at a medical waste incinerator plant in UT for a year. He was a past member of ISA, North East Lions Club and was a member of the Delaware Valley Finnish American Society. A member of the North East High School Alumni Association, he was the founder of their Scholarship Program.
Survivors include his loving wife: Elizabeth "Betty" (Mackey) Sten; 4 children: N. Allen Sten (Krissy) of North East, MD, Curtis J. Sten (Holly) of Hume, VA, Theresa S. Smith (John) of North East, MD and David H. Sten (Renee) of North East, MD; a brother: Arnold Sten of Coatesville, PA; 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made to the NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc., in care of the funeral home.
