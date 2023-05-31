NORTH EAST — Johannah (Josie) Dallas went to a better world on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born August 12, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, married there in January 1962, and moved to North East in July 1998.
Josie is survived by her husband: Bill, four children: Sam (Courtney) of Gilbertsville, PA, Chris (Rachael) of Middletown, DE, Melissa (Bill Butler) of Robbinsville, NJ, and Susan (Dan Tippett) of Towson, MD. She was extremely proud of her six grandchildren: Cora Butler, Logan Dallas, Liam Butler, Madison Dallas, Chase Dallas, and Luke Dallas.
She was a registered nurse who held licenses in five states. She started in open heart surgery at Ohio State University Hospital, worked in surgery in Dallas, TX, served as Director of Nursing for Group Homes in New York, and was a school nurse in several states. Perhaps her favorite job was her last one as school nurse at North East Elementary.
Josie enjoyed membership in several North East organizations: The North East Civic League, Garden Club, Upper Chesapeake Investment Club, and the North East River Yacht Club. She was a faithful member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. And she remained proud of being the first female board member of her school district in Ohio.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 So Main Street in North East. There will be a funeral Mass at 11 am Friday at St. Jude's Church, 928 Turkey Point Rd, North East, MD.
Contributions in her name would be welcome at Immaculate Conception Outreach, McGlynn Parish Center, P.O. Box 345, Elkton, MD 21922.
