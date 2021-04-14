NORTH EAST — Joel Case, Sr., 43 of North East, Md., passed away on April 9, 2021, at home after a courageous 3 1/2 year battle against cancer.
Joel was born on January 15, 1978, son of William L. Kranz and the late Charlene M. Case. He was raised in the Elkton-Newark area where he was employed as an auto mechanic. He worked 4 years at BayShore Trucking Center and 17 years with Palumbo Service Center in Glasgow. He later worked for DC Performance Diesel and most recently for Brad Merkey. Joel enjoyed being with his family and friends, camping and anything Mopar. He was a dedicated and compassionate father and nothing brought him greater joy than the time spent with his children.
Along with his mother Charlene Case, Joel was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Case; paternal grandparents William and Ruth Kranz, and his aunt Nancy Shultz.
In addition to his father, Joel is survived by his children, Joel Case, Jr., Kailani Case and Gauge Case; girlfriend Sarah Miller; maternal grandparents, Charles and Nancy Case; his aunt Carolyn Nanney, who was like a second mother to Joel; uncle Chip Case; and his siblings, Dakota Kumpel, Zachary Tereszcuk, Stephanie Summerhill, Mollie Urell and Legend Kranz.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 19 from 6—8 p.m., with a brief service at 7 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross Street, Galena, MD.
